Hundreds without power in Centre County after Thursday night storms

Centre County has the third-most power outages in the state after severe weather passed through the state Thursday night, according to West Penn Power’s website.

Nearly 2,000 customers are without power Friday morning, including all but three customers in Snow Shoe and Burnside Township, according to WPP.

As of 10 a.m., there is no estimated restoration time for Snow Shoe, Philipsburg and Burnside and Rush townships. Other sporadic outages throughout the county are estimated to be restored by 4 p.m. Saturday, according to WPP.

More than 3,500 Clearfield County customers and more than 2,700 Bradford County customers are without power as of 10 a.m., according to WPP.

Alpha Fire Company responded to 12 incidents, 11 of which were storm-related, Centre Region Council of Governments Fire Director Steve Bair said Friday.

A portion of North Atherton Street was closed in both directions from 7 p.m. until 8:55 p.m. for flooding. Leaves and mud clogged the storm drains, which prompted about one foot of standing water, Bair said.

The volunteer fire company responded to two downed trees, one of which closed both lanes along state Route 550 from 10 p.m. until 11:30 p.m., Bair said.

The second fell into a house along Oakley Drive about 9:40 p.m. Nobody was injured, and firefighters helped the homeowner place a tarp over the house, Bair said.

Downed wires were reported along Asper Way, Thompson Street, Harvard Road and the 1300 block of Benner Pike, Bair said.

“It was a smattering of things,” Bair said. “... It was a busy evening, but it could have been a lot worse.”