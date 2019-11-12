‘This project will make our local roads safer.’ State invests to improve Patton Township intersection

Patton Township received a $700,000 grant Tuesday to improve an abstruse intersection adjacent to University Park Airport, three state legislators announced.

The township is expected to reconstruct the intersection of Fox Hill and Bernel roads to a standard “T” configuration, including a left turn lane on both roads.

“Enhancing the safety of this area will significantly improve the ability of cars to pass through the area, but more so bicyclists who regularly travel those roads will be safer,” state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, said in a statement. “As a state, we continue to make strategic investments in improving local infrastructure in order to continue to increase safety and make our communities an even more attractive place to live.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The grant, which was awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority under its Multimodal Transportation Funding Program, is projected to cover nearly half of the $1.6 million project.

“As our area grows and prospers, these kinds of safety and modernization improvements are essential,” state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, said in a statement. “Many of our area roads are several decades old and no longer meet the needs of our changing community. This project will make our local roads safer, no matter how people travel, whether that be by vehicle, motorcycle or bicycle. We will continue to work to bring tax dollars back to our area for more important projects like this one.”

The changes are also expected to complement a mixed-use development on the northwest corner of the intersection.

“Safety is always a top priority, whether you’re traveling in a car or riding your bike, and that includes those traveling to the airport and bicyclists who regularly use Fox Hill and Bernel roads,” state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, said in a statement. “I fully support investments like these, which make our communities safer and more attractive to residents and visitors alike.”