Centre County domestic abuse calls haven’t spiked amid COVID-19. Why there’s still cause for concern

Domestic abusers often have a similar M.O.

Established signs of abuse include isolation from friends, family and coworkers; strict rules or surveillance; and restrictions on basic necessities like money.

That prompted domestic abuse survivor advocates to express concern about a potential increase in intimate partner violence as movement is limited, support networks are interrupted and people are reeling from sudden job losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Conditions we frequently see as typical of domestic violence are made worse by the pandemic,” Centre Safe Executive Director Anne Ard said. “The pandemic hasn’t eased any of that; it’s made it worse.”

Calls to Centre Safe’s domestic violence hotline since March have remained fairly consistent when compared to previous years, but Ard quickly cautioned that doesn’t tell the full story.

Finding an opportunity to call for help from the same household as an abuser can be a daunting challenge. Texting or an online chat can be more inconspicuous, though those options are at least months away.

Ferguson Township police fielded 49 domestic violence calls from January through July 27, putting the department on pace to respond to about 86 calls this year. The department averaged about 100 domestic violence calls the two previous years.

Patton Township police responded to 61 domestic violence calls from January though Thursday, an increase of one over the same time last year.

The amount of protection from abuse orders, domestic violence assaults and child abuse cases remained consistent in State College police’s jurisdiction, Lt. Keith Robb said.

“There was that concern since we know domestic violence is very underreported,” Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright said. “I thought the numbers were going to be dramatically higher.”

Another available option to report abuse is email, but that can leave tens of thousands in rural areas without access to reliable internet on the fringes.

“Broadband access is one of the ways that people in rural areas can access help if they’re victims of domestic or sexual violence,” Ard said. “To have it not available to large portions of the commonwealth is really a problem.”

Some physical spaces that offer assistance either shifted operations online or over the phone. An exception is shelters, which Ard said has posed a “significant” challenge.

The communal space is designed to offer a private bedroom to a combination of 15 adults and children, but they otherwise have to share a bathroom, kitchen facilities, dining areas and laundry rooms.

The nonprofit crisis prevention center has instead turned to hotels in Happy Valley as a free, temporary shelter for those who aren’t safe at their home or have lost their home due to domestic or sexual violence.

And while it can be a welcome escape, it’s not a no-brainer. Potentially exposing yourself and others to the new coronavirus or staying with an abusive partner can be a unsettling choice.

Mount Nittany Health’s Children’s Advocacy Center of Centre County closed for about one month this year due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, but reopened in May.

Despite the hiatus, about 156 children were served at the Bellefonte-based facility from March through Thursday. There were 193 children served during the same time last year.

“Nationwide, numbers of suspected child abuse and neglect reporting has significantly decreased, not because abuse isn’t happening, but likely because with many school-age children studying remotely part or all of the time, after-school activities canceled and other important resources temporarily unavailable, the ability to report safely to a trusted source is a challenge,” CAC Executive Director Meredith Thompson said. “... As adults, we all hope our children’s environments are ones that enable them to flourish and thrive and do the best they can, given the circumstances. The truth is, however, that often isn’t the case.”

Resources

Centre Safe’s 24/7 hotline: 234-5050

Centre Safe’s email: centresafe@centresafe.org

Children’s Advocacy Center: 234-6118

ChildLine, a 24/7 hotline to report suspected child abuse: 800-932-0313