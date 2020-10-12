Centre County Coroner’s Office called to crash along U.S. Route 322; both lanes closed

The Centre County Coroner’s Office responded Monday to a multi-vehicle crash along U.S. Route 322.

Both lanes of Route 322 were closed at 3:27 p.m. between Old Fort Road and state Route 45, the state Department of Transportation said. The road was expected to reopen about 5:15 p.m.

State police at Rockview, State College police, Centre LifeLink EMS and the Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company are among those who responded to the crash, which was reported about 3 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.