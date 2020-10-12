Centre Daily Times Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Community

Centre County Coroner’s Office called to crash along U.S. Route 322; both lanes closed

The Centre County Coroner’s Office responded Monday to a multi-vehicle crash along U.S. Route 322.

Both lanes of Route 322 were closed at 3:27 p.m. between Old Fort Road and state Route 45, the state Department of Transportation said. The road was expected to reopen about 5:15 p.m.

State police at Rockview, State College police, Centre LifeLink EMS and the Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company are among those who responded to the crash, which was reported about 3 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Profile Image of Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He was raised in Mifflin County and graduated from Lock Haven University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service