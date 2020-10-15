What is a micro-hospital? One could be coming to Centre County

Penn Highlands Healthcare has announced plans to build a micro-hospital off of Colonnade Boulevard in Patton Township. adrey@centredaily.com

A micro-hospital, though still in the preliminary development phase, is slated to be built in Centre County.

Penn Highlands Healthcare announced plans to build a “micro-hospital” and health care center in Patton Township. The project, anticipated for the property behind Cracker Barrel, off of Colonnade Boulevard, would be one of six hospitals in the network. Representatives appeared before the Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday to discuss the project and to request approval of a $70 million bond financing plan.

The plans are expected to be presented to the board early next year.

Greg Bauer, chief business development officer for Penn Highlands, said the medical office building would resemble those from Mount Nittany Health and Geisinger, housing physician practices, labs, radiology services and a walk-in clinic.

“The micro-hospital is a mini version; it’s a new buzzword. It’s a mini version of a general acute care hospital that’s just on a smaller scale, a boutique scale,” Bauer said. “There would be half a dozen to a dozen hospital beds, in-patient beds. There would be a small emergency department, radiology services, in-patient laboratory services, the services that would meet the regulations of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.”

The land is zoned C-2 commercial, so no rezoning is required for the project to move forward.

“I think it’s an excellent location,” Supervisor Elliot Abrams said. “It’s right off a major highway. People can get to it, and anything that increases access to health care. ... I think is a good idea.”

The bonds will be issued this fall, and Penn Highlands Healthcare is expected to present a land development plan early next year. The network was founded in 2006 and has hospitals in Brookville, Clearfield, DuBois, Elk County and Huntingdon County.

“The State College market is a growing market,” Bauer said. “The demographic there is obviously growing, very progressive.”