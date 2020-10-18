‘Who you gonna call’? State College family goes all out with Halloween display

A State College family’s home has earned the title of the “Skeleton House,” for their yearly Halloween displays. But this year’s is turning out to be their most popular.

With the addition of a 12-foot skeleton, a front yard on Devonshire Drive in Park Forest has turned into a scene from the 1984 movie “Ghostbusters.”

“We all need something really cool to distract from 2020,” says the ghouls-and-goblins-loving family.

The family picked the “Ghostbusters” theme last year, grabbing an inflatable Ectomobile on clearance, and kids costumes for the skeletons. When Home Depot started offering the 12-foot skeleton, they grabbed one not knowing they’d become a craze.