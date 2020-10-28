Centre Daily Times Logo
Trick or treat was postponed for areas of Centre County. Here’s when to get out the candy

Several Centre and Nittany Valley region municipalities postponed trick or treat Wednesday because of expected inclement weather.

Bellefonte and State College, along with Benner, College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton townships postponed the optional, annual celebration from Thursday to 6-8 p.m. Sunday.

Spring and Walker townships postponed trick or treat from Thursday to 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

About one-to-three inches of rain is expected Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Centre Region opted for Sunday instead of Saturday to avoid having trick or treat coalesce with Penn State’s prime time home opener against No. 3 Ohio State.

Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times.
