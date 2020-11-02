Rockview state prison reports first death of inmate with COVID-19

A Rockview state prison inmate who tested positive for the new coronavirus died Monday, the state Department of Corrections said.

The 83-year-old’s death was the first attributed to COVID-19 at any of the three correctional facilities in Centre County. His name was not released.

“We continue our battle against this dangerous, invisible enemy,” DOC Secretary John Wetzel said in a statement. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”

The inmate, who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, had underlying medical conditions. He was detained at Rockview state prison since November 1987.

Fifteen state prison inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died, according to the DOC.

Nine Rockview state prison employees reported testing positive for the disease. There are six active cases of COVID-19 among inmates as of Monday.

“What we are seeing across our system is that housing units or entire prisons can be quarantined at any given moment. I’ve directed our staff to act aggressively and quickly when inmates report influenza-like illnesses, and that includes locking down units or entire prisons as needed,” Wetzel said. “COVID-19 is here and our staff is constantly working to protect inmates. The congregate environment is one where COVID-19 can thrive, and our goal is to prevent that from happening.”