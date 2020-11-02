Ferguson Township police are asking the public for help locating a missing teen

A 15-year-old girl is missing, Ferguson Township police said Monday.

Angelique Carter is Black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and straight, dark brown, shoulder-length hair.

Carter was last seen wearing black ripped jeans and a dark sweatshirt, and was carrying a dark backpack. She was at State College Area High School on Monday, but did not return home, police said.

She may have purchased a bus ticket and left the area, police said. Those with information about Carter’s whereabouts are urged to call 800-479-0050.