Ferguson Township police are asking the public for help locating a missing teen

A 15-year-old girl is missing, Ferguson Township police said Monday.

Angelique Carter is Black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and straight, dark brown, shoulder-length hair.

Carter was last seen wearing black ripped jeans and a dark sweatshirt, and was carrying a dark backpack. She was at State College Area High School on Monday, but did not return home, police said.

She may have purchased a bus ticket and left the area, police said. Those with information about Carter’s whereabouts are urged to call 800-479-0050.

Profile Image of Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He was raised in Mifflin County and graduated from Lock Haven University.
