Aaronsburg man pleads no contest to sexual misconduct with a child

An inactive Millheim Fire Company assistant chief pleaded no contest Friday to one misdemeanor count of indecent assault, Centre County’s top prosecutor said.

Floyd Etters, 56, of Aaronsburg, was accused in July by state police at Rockview of making inappropriate sexual comments to a child, unwanted kissing and groping.

Etters is expected to register as a sex offender for 25 years and serve one year of probation, county District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said.

Defense lawyer Brian Manchester and Millheim Fire Company Chief Delmer Homan declined to comment. Etters is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 11.