‘Neighbors helping neighbors.’ What to know about the Scouting for Food drive in central Pa.

The Juniata Valley Council Boy Scouts of America are preparing to address worsening food insecurity with their annual Scouting for Food drive.

The initiative has distributed food to central Pennsylvania children and their families for more than three decades. About 1,000 Centre County children receive aid annually.

About one in seven families faced food insecurity before the coronavirus pandemic, but that number has increased to one in four, volunteer Frank Savino said.

“We need to somehow collect even more food this year to help out at the holidays,” Savino said. “People won’t be going to other families and sharing this year. That could increase even more the amount of food that has to be collected.”

Suggested items include any type of canned food, along with vegetables, fruits, cereal, pasta, rice, beans, soup, tomato products, peanut butter and cake mixes.

Nonperishable food should be placed into a grocery bag or box, either on the front porch or near a mailbox. All food is expected to be distributed by food banks and pantries in Centre County.

Food is scheduled to be collected between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday. Donations can also be dropped off at the Nittany Mall or one of nine food banks in Centre County.

“It’s all about neighbors helping neighbors this year,” Savino said. “Half of the word Thanksgiving is giving, and this is a year if you can give, please do it.”