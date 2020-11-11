Over 100 Centre County nonprofits slated to receive COVID-19 relief funds

With traditional events canceled this year, the State College Choral Society has had to adjust. From Zoom concerts to virtual rehearsals, the society has worked to combat isolation through music, but staying afloat during the pandemic hasn’t been easy.

On Tuesday, the Centre County Board of Commissioners announced the distribution of $864,500 in grants to 107 area nonprofits, including the choral society, that are facing financial struggles. The funding for nonprofits is a portion of the county’s $14.7 million in CARES Act funding.

“Thank you Centre County commissioners for supporting the important role that nonprofits play in our community through these COVID relief grants, helping to sustain us a little bit further during this challenging time,” the choral society, which was awarded $2,000, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to be able to safely gather and perform again.”

The grants awarded by Centre County range from $1,000-$20,000. Applications were open to any registered area nonprofit that provides serves in the county and has suffered financial impacts due to the coronavirus. To assist with the design and grant allocation, the county partnered with the Centre Foundation and the CPA firm of Zelenkofske Axelrod.

“We were really honored to be able to work with the county on this,” Centre Foundation Executive Director Molly Kunkel said. “It’s going to be a huge benefit to our local nonprofits who are really providing an enormous amount of services and benefit to the community but are struggling like many of the for-profit businesses.”

A total of 110 nonprofits applied for funds, but Kunkel said three did not meet the grant qualifications. Other recipients include health and human services, first responders, arts and community organizations, K-12 private and charter schools and organizations that support veterans.

“The list contains a broad variety of Centre County charities and nonprofits, pretty much a who’s who of Centre County,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said.

Last month, the county awarded $5.8 million in relief funds to 403 local businesses that have been affected by the pandemic. This was the largest single-purposed grant program in county history.

“We’ve worked with the small businesses, then, our nonprofits, municipalities, school districts, and now, our nonprofits,” grant administrator Mary Kay Williams said. “There are some other things that are still in the works, but for the most part, these were the largest and broadest categories ... not all counties are being as fruitful to the whole county as the Centre County Board of Commissioners.”