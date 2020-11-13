One dead after Friday morning crash along Interstate 99 in Patton Township

A Sandy Ridge man died Friday in a crash that involved two vehicles along Interstate 99 in Patton Township, state police at Rockview said.

Brett Rossman, 42, crashed about 6:30 a.m. into a guardrail, hit an embankment and flipped a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 into oncoming traffic, police wrote. He died at the scene.

A State College man, who crashed a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban into Rossman’s pickup truck, was treated for minor injuries.

Police were assisted by the Centre County coroner’s office, Alpha Fire Company, Centre LifeLink EMS, the state Department of Transportation and Halfmoon Towing.