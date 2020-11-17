Patton Township home significantly damaged after early morning fire

A Patton Township home was significantly damaged Tuesday after an electrical fire spread throughout the two-story residence, Alpha Fire Company said.

Firefighters responded about 7:45 a.m. to 3902 N. Atherton St., where a fire began between the ceiling of the first floor and the floor of the second floor, Chief Steve Bair said. Emergency personnel gained control of the second-alarm fire by about 8:30 a.m.

The homeowner was home when the fire began, but was not injured, Bair said.

The reason for the electrical fire was not immediately clear.

Alpha was assisted by Port Matilda and Boalsburg fire companies, Centre LifeLink EMS and Patton Township police.

