After a yearlong search, a central Pa. woman has been found, police say. Why she’s now in jail

A Mifflin County woman believed to be missing for nearly a year was located and jailed Saturday in Louisiana, Mifflin County Regional police wrote in a statement.

Donna Keller, 41, was reported missing by her mother in December. She had pending felony charges against her at the time of her reported disappearance.

Numerous possible sightings of Keller were reported, but few proved fruitful. Investigations were carried out by municipal, state and federal authorities.

She was found Saturday in Covington, Louisiana — about 50 minutes north of New Orleans — after a credible tip was reported. Keller was then detained at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Keller, who was using her sister’s identification, reached out to family members “numerous times” in the past year, police wrote in a statement. The family did not notify police that they heard from Keller while she was believed to be missing.

Keller was awaiting extradition to Mifflin County as of Sunday, police wrote.