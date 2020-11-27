State College police are asking the public for help locating two missing teens

Two teenage girls are missing from Happy Valley, State College police wrote in a statement Friday.

Mikayla Brown, 17, and Destiny McCully, 15, were last seen Thursday afternoon. The two were leaving the Centre County Youth Service Bureau’s Stormbreak Girls Group Home, police wrote.

They are believed to be in the Altoona area. Brown was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, black leggings and sneakers. McCully was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, camouflage pants and red and white sneakers.

Those with information about the girls’ whereabouts are urged to call 234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or submit a tip online.