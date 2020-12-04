Teenager shot while hunting in Rush Township, Pa. Game Commission and state police say

A teenager hunting Thursday was shot in Rush Township, state police at Rockview and the Pennsylvania Game Commission said Friday.

The teen, who was part of a large group of hunters that participated in a deer drive, was shot about 2 p.m. near Huckleberry Road. A deer ran between two hunters, one fired and hit the teenager, Game Warden supervisor Mike Steingraber said.

The child was transported to UPMC Altoona. Neither the Game Commission nor police released information about the extent of the teen’s injuries.

State police at Rockview, Moshannon Valley EMS, Hope Fire Company and Reliance Fire Company were among those who responded. The Game Commission’s investigation is ongoing.