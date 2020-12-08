Coca-Cola sells its Centre County production facility for $5.6 million

The Coca-Cola Company has sold its Centre County production facility.

The water bottling plant — located at 217 Aqua Penn Drive in Boggs Township — was recently sold to Milesburg Properties, LLC for $5,593,000, according to county property records. The buyer’s address is 1440 Bridgegate Drive in Diamond Bar, California, which is also the headquarters of Niagara Bottling — a family-owned production company.

Neither Coca-Cola or Niagara responded to a request for comment on how many employees could be affected by the sale.

The Centre County Board of Commissioners said Tuesday they had little knowledge of future plans but estimated 100 workers were employed by Coca-Cola at the facility.

“Hopefully, Niagara will continue to be a good community resource for us and certainly, a great employer,” Commissioner Steve Dershem said Tuesday. “But beyond that, I have not heard any specific plans or any employment numbers.”

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Niagara was founded by Andrew Peykoff Sr. in 1963. The company expanded in the early 1990s to offer single-serve private label bottled water for grocery, convenience and whole sale customers. The business manufactures bottled water and drinks for companies, including Walmart, Safeway Inc. and Costco at plants located throughout the United States and Mexico.