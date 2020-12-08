Chick-fil-A lovers beware: Patton Township police crack down on congested roadway issues

Your Chick-fil-A sandwich may now come with a side of waffle fries, a drink and a traffic ticket.

Patton Township police started to issue tickets Monday to those who turn left from North Atherton Street into the American chain restaurant’s perpetually congested parking lot and drive-thru.

A township ordinance unanimously passed by the board of supervisors in August prohibits left turns out of the parking lot.

There are also township and state Department of Transportation signs that prohibit left turns into the parking lot, and officers warned drivers about the change for the past month.

“There’s obviously an issue here that we don’t have a short-term solution for, so in the meanwhile we have just been talking with the township and the state to find a solution that’s the best for everyone,” franchise owner Bruce Herold said Tuesday. “It’s our purpose to try and be a positive influence to everyone that comes into contact with Chick-fil-A, and part of that is maintaining the safety of our customers.”

Mifflin County resident and Penn State employee Kevin Conaway was among those who received a $25 fine, which jumps to $140 after fees are tallied.

Officers were “basically just giving tickets through the drive-thru,” Conaway said.

“It’s kind of a stinky thing to do right before the holidays,” Conaway said. “It was just one right after another. It’s not really the patrons problem that it’s unsafe.”

The eatery at 1938 N. Atherton St. is one of two in Centre County. The other is located at University Park.