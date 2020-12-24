Local police officers bring Shop With a Cop initiative to Centre County

Ferguson and Patton township police officers wrapped nearly $3,000 worth of Christmas gifts for more than a dozen children this week as part of their inaugural Shop with a Cop initiative.

The aim is to strengthen relationships between police officers and the communities they serve, Ferguson Township police officer Lauren Neely said.

She and Ferguson Township police corporal Brian Rose were instrumental in bringing the event to Centre County for the first time.

“I work nights, so I don’t see any kids usually. And if I do, it’s not on good terms,” Neely said. “I think it’s really important to let kids see us in a fun environment, let us help them and see us outside of the uniform.”

Children were identified by the Salvation Army, which provided a wish list for officers to pluck from because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kids have traditionally shopped alongside officers.

Donations poured in from several sources, including the dozens of officers who bought in to participate in No Shave November.

Some of the money went to the preferred charity of the Best Facial Hair and Baby Face award winners, with the rest going toward the newly-founded initiative. Officers shopped at Walmart and wrapped the gifts Monday evening at the Ferguson Township Municipal Building.

“This is fantastic,” Patton Township police officer Brad Tuskovich said. “... With COVID, it’s been a weird year and people are in need, especially the kids. These kids are going through stuff that — when we were growing up — we didn’t have to go through, so I think it’s important to recognize that kids are having a tough time too.”