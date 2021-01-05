Inmate dies in custody of Benner state prison, DOC officials say

A Benner state prison inmate died Tuesday, the state Department of Corrections wrote in a statement.

Justin Stewart, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell at 12:42 a.m. and died about 1:55 a.m. at Mount Nittany Medical Center, the DOC wrote.

Stewart died by suicide, Centre County Chief Deputy Coroner Judy Pleskonko said. Stewart was serving a two-year, nine-month to six-year, six-month sentence for convictions in Lycoming County.

He was detained at Benner state prison since Aug. 6.

Stewart is the seventh inmate to die by suicide at the prison, which opened in 2013.

Resources:

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Center for Community Resources: 1-800-643-5432, or visit 2100 E. College Ave.