Family of Port Matilda junior firefighter aims to raise mental health awareness after teen’s suicide

David O’Connell was a Port Matilda Fire Company junior firefighter. Photo provided

Donald O’Connell said his son David always knew he wanted to be a firefighter.

“His fire alarm pager was always on, always at his side,” O’Connell said. “Even at school, he got yelled at because the pager would go off in the middle of class because he wanted to know what his fellow firefighters were doing.”

On Sunday, Jan. 17, the 16-year-old Port Matilda Fire Company junior firefighter died by suicide. In the days since, the local community has raised more than $20,000 through a GoFundMe page created by Erika Smith, a close family friend, to help cover funeral expenses. The page had a fundraising goal of $7,500, and O’Connell said the total has amazed him and his wife, Laurie.

“We’re extremely humbled by everyone who has given to us,” he said.

The two now hope that spreading awareness will help to save someone else’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for people to post to social media about suicide awareness and mental health. Many, including community organizations and area fire companies, have done just that.

“We think that not talking about suicide is wrong, that we need to get it out there, get people talking about it, get people understanding that it is an illness just like any other illness people could have, like diabetes or heart disease or anything like that,” O’Connell said.

Our Thoughts and Prayers are with His Family, Friends and Members of the Port Matilda Fire Company as they mourn the loss of Junior Firefighter David O’Connell. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Posted by Boalsburg Fire Company on Monday, January 18, 2021

O’Connell said it’s important people know that David, a sophomore at State College Area High School, was “doing the things he needed to do,” like taking medication and seeing a psychiatrist and psychotherapist.

“I want people to know that they have to talk, they have to try and find the help and the resources they need, that it’s not something they should keep to themselves,” he said.

The O’Connells plan to donate the extra funds raised to organizations their son was involved in, such as the Boy Scouts State College Troop 32 and the Port Matilda Fire Company, as well as those that focus on mental health, like the Jana Marie Foundation.

Marisa Vicere, founder and president of the foundation, created it in 2011 to raise awareness of youth mental health issues after her sister died by suicide. The foundation offers educational programs to teach people about mental health and wellness, as well as Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) suicide prevention training.

She said there are warning signs of suicide to look out for, including withdrawal from social life, changes in behavior or eating and sleeping patterns, or the occurrence of a traumatic or stressful experience. Anyone who notices such signs should reach out to the individual exhibiting them, she said.

“Start by asking, ‘are you OK?’ and then listen,” Vicere said. “Listening not to respond, but to truly hear what that person is feeling and going through at that moment.”

One should validate the person’s feelings, and if they grow concerned, Vicere said one needs to find the courage to ask the person if they’re considering suicide.

“The more people that can learn about warning signs and symptoms of suicide, and ways that we can have those conversations around it, the more lives that we can save,” Vicere said.

Donald Tice, Jr., a firefighter who worked with David for about two years at the fire company, said David was like a son to him.

“When he was around other people, he didn’t have a care in the world,” Tice said. “It was always about making somebody else’s day.”

Fellow firefighter John Witherite said David was an old soul who was ambitious and not afraid to stand up for his beliefs. He said the local support for the O’Connell family has been “amazing.”

“I think it’s simply amazing that his parents are trying to take this and help others,” Witherite said.

Tice said he and Witherite had supported David while he dealt with depression, and wants people to know they’re not alone if they’re struggling.

“I don’t think people realize how big of a problem this actually is until it happens to them,” Tice said.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. In 2018, a total of 48,344 people died by suicide and an estimated 1.4 million people attempted suicide.

In Centre County, there were 14 suicides in 2020, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Judy Pleskonko, all of which were people over 20 years old.

Vicere said “even one (suicide) is too many,” adding that there are other mental health resources in the county including the Center for Community Resources and the Crisis Intervention Team. CIT provides 40-hour training to emergency personnel who can then be called on to intervene in mental health crises. In Centre County, over 350 people have received training.

Having such resources is important, Vicere said, because it helps to “break down barriers and encourages those struggling to seek help.” She added that the community support shown during such times exemplifies that “Centre County is an amazing place to live and to grow up in.”

“I think we see the need for talking about mental health and suicide prevention,” Vicere said. “Certainly, there are no words that can really help take away the pain that they are feeling, but I do think gestures like this also just demonstrate the impact that David made on this community.”

O’Connell said people have pointed out how happy David seemed, and that he always had a smile on his face.

“Depression doesn’t always show itself,” he said. “You can’t pick out somebody that’s suicidal or depressed by the way they act or look.”

The Centre County Crisis Intervention Hotline is 1-800-643-5432. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Text “HOME” to 741741 connect with a crisis counselor via the Crisis Text Line.

David’s memorial service will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Port Matilda Fire Company, 101 E. Plank Road, Port Matilda.