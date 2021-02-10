Early Wednesday morning fire damages Rockview state prison building

A building operated by Rockview state prison was moderately damaged by a fire early Wednesday morning, the Pleasant Gap Fire Company chief said.

The fire started about 2:55 a.m. in the boiler area of the nursery and spread slightly, Chief Lou Brungard said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters had the flames under control about an hour later. The crew didn’t return to their station until about 6 a.m., leading to a “long early morning,” Brungard said.

Nobody was injured by the fire. The building had damage to the roof, along with smoke damage throughout, Brungard said.

The prison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Undine, Alpha, Centre Hall and Walker Township fire companies also responded.