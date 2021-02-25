Road closure planned as PennDOT wraps up Potters Mills Gap project. Here’s what to know

Drivers traveling through Potters Mills should be aware of a road closure as work resumes on the U.S. Route 322/Potters Mills Gap project next week.

Beginning Monday, Route 2015 (Old Route 322) will be closed from Route 144 to Crowfield Road, so the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation can continue work on the $96 million roadway project. Through traffic should use the new Route 322 alignment.

Motorists traveling Route 322 east to Decker Valley or Crowfield roads will have to use the Sand Mountain Road exit; those driving west to Route 144 should use the new Potters Mills exit.

The majority of construction was completed last fall, and this work is the third and final phase.

Phase One of the project constructed the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road, and Phase Two created the local interchange on Route 322 and Sand Mountain Road. Route 322 from Sand Mountain to Potters Mills was reconstructed in Phase Three and included a new intersection at Route 322 and Route 144.