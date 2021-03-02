6-story student housing project proposed in Ferguson Township. Here’s what’s next

A new student housing project is proposed at the intersection of West College Avenue and Buckhout Street in Ferguson Township. adrey@centredaily.com

Aspen Heights has plans for another Centre County student housing project, this time with a proposed development in Ferguson Township.

At Monday night’s board of supervisors meeting, developers presented the preliminary land development plan for a six-story, multi-family 96 unit residential apartment building, with retail and commercial space on the first floor, and a parking deck.

The project will be located at the intersection of West College Avenue and Buckhout Street. Though the majority of the development sits in Ferguson Township’s Terraced Streetscape District, a portion is also situated in State College Borough’s Planned Commercial District.

The Texas-based student housing developer was founded in 2006. Since its inception, Aspen Heights has spearheaded more than 30 projects and has $2 billion of development in its pipeline, Aspen Heights East Division President David Helfrich said.

It is one of two Aspen Heights projects proposed in Centre County. The other is located in College Township at the site of the former Hilltop Mobile Home Park and has drawn concerns from area residents about impact on the neighborhood and Thompson Woods Preserve.

“We have been successful by strictly doing development in local, college towns with an innovative platform,” Helfrich said. “We come in and look at design and emphasize working with the community to try to find a good fit for the needs of the neighborhoods, as well as the students, which are tenant-based.”

A traffic study was conducted for the site, and access is proposed for Calder Way. A loading zone will be at the back of the building. Once complete, Helfrich said the apartments will be furnished, and students will be assigned a move-in time to avoid overloading traffic.

No formal action was taken on the plan Monday, but the board discussed concerns with traffic, pedestrian safety, noise and lighting. Action is tentatively scheduled for March 15.