New committee will be next step in addressing shortfalls in Centre County’s mental health system

Michael Pipe addresses the crowded room as he and fellow Centre County Board of Commissioners hosted a community conversation about mental health services in Centre County on Thursday, June 27, 2019. adrey@centredaily.com

With the work of the State College-Centre County mental health task force finished, it’s just the beginning for possible changes toward improving local crisis services.

A progress review committee — which has yet to be formed — will help oversee efforts to make recommendations outlined by the joint task force a reality, county Administrator Margaret Gray said in an update Tuesday at the board of commissioners meeting. The PRC will be comprised of a “diverse representation of the original task force members,” she added.

The task force was formed after the fatal police shooting of 29-year-old Osaze Osagie nearly two years ago. In a report presented last fall, the task force outlined strengths, weaknesses and ways to improve crisis services through mobile crisis services, delegate crisis services, involuntary commitment and the 302 warrant process, law enforcement’s role in crisis intervention, emergency procedures and post-emergency procedures.

The PRC, which is expected to operate from July 1 through June 2022, will meet with county and borough staff periodically to provide input on the work being done.

“Anyone expressing interest is eligible to serve on this committee, provided that they can commit to at least four quarterly meetings during the term of this committee’s work,” Gray said.

There will be opportunities for those who did not serve on the task force to participate in the PRC’s work as recommendations are formulated and implemented, she added.

“The work of the task force is over,” Commissioner Michael Pipe said, citing the final recommendations. “This really is a next step, even packaged in there, one of the recommendations ... but the invitation and the opportunity for individuals to join in with the PRC is certainly open to that. And that’s sort of a next phase of the task force.”

Once the PRC is formed, the county and borough will publicize opportunities for public input.