Detached garage in Snow Shoe destroyed after 2nd-alarm fire Tuesday morning

A detached garage along West Sycamore Road in Snow Shoe Township was destroyed after a Tuesday morning fire, the Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company chief said.

The second-alarm fire began about 8 a.m. Tuesday in a wood burning stove, Chief Beau Martin said. Firefighters had the flames under control about an hour later.

No injuries were reported, Martin said.

Firefighters from the Pine Glen, Milesburg, Undine, Logan and Morrisdale fire departments responded, along with Snow Shoe EMS.