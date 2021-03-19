‘Premature’ speculation about Ferguson Township leaving CRPR draws concern from residents

A teen is cheered on by his friends as he clips the rock wall at Centre Region Parks and Recreation’s Welch Pool on Wednesday, August 14, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

A social media post sparked concern over Ferguson Township possibly leaving the Centre Region Parks and Recreation Authority, but the township said Thursday it’s nowhere near making a decision.

Instead, township staff is working to collect and review costs associated with park management, so the board of supervisors can eventually decide on participation in CRPR’s regional services.

In a Thursday afternoon Facebook post, CRPR alerted Ferguson Township customers that the township was beginning to review the process of “possibly leaving” regional services, “which would cause you to be considered a nonresident for the agency’s services (program fees, pool passes, rentals and more).” The post, which was shared more than 40 times, received dozens of questions from residents and led to an unusually large turnout — more than 30 — at Thursday’s virtual Ferguson Township Parks and Recreation Committee meeting.

At the meeting, Township Manager David Pribulka said the assertions are “premature.”

In December, the board of supervisors directed staff to evaluate the township’s participation in regional programs and the provision of public services. This directive aligns with Ferguson Township’s strategic plan, which requires continued evaluation of such services. The township requested financial information and cost estimates from CRPR to help compile a report that will be reviewed by the board of supervisors.

Those items, along with a tentative timeline, were included in Thursday’s meeting packet, but Pribulka said he wanted to ensure committee members understood the directive, as well as provide any feedback.

“I apologize that the agenda attachments and the narrative as well have created this appearance that the board of supervisors may have made a policy decision or has even had a discussion at this point about the township’s involvement in the Centre Region’s Parks and Recreation program,” Pribulka said. “This has not occurred yet.”

CRPR Director Pamela Salokangas told the CDT that CRPR “simply wanted to alert Ferguson Township residents” about the agenda item with the social media post because it could affect residents and how they participate with programs and facilities, she said.

“We believe that our customers who live in Ferguson Township or visit parks in Ferguson Township will want to be aware of this evaluation and process,” she said in a statement.

Supervisor and board chair Laura Dininni told committee members that she thought the item was placed on the agenda “prematurely.” The initial directive, she said, intended to collect data and answer questions that have gone unanswered for years.

“Moving forward to get some of those answers is important because it relates to the tax dollars that Ferguson pays, the work that public works does, the policy agenda of getting more green practices in parks, spending less, getting more — these kinds of things,” Dininni said.

None of the requested items have amounted to a final township decision, she added.

“If it were to come to that point — and I’m not saying it wouldn’t either — but we’re so premature,” Dininni said. “If it did, impact on the residents would be a primary concern.”