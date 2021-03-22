Community
Looking for the Easter Bunny or an egg hunt? Here’s what’s happening in Centre County
Spring has arrived, and with eased COVID-19 restrictions, Centre County families looking for Easter staples can choose from a mix of events, including socially distanced in-person hunts, drive-through options, chances to see the Easter Bunny and more.
While some traditional events have been canceled, including Centre Region Parks and Recreation’s multi-age hunt, here’s a roundup of what’s happening around Centre County:
Take a picture with the Easter Bunny
Where: Titan Market, 2042 Axemann Road n Bellefonte
When: Friday-Saturday and April 3
Register: To book a 15-minute session, visit justinfinkphotography.com. Families are welcome, but Friday is the only day pets will be accepted for photos.
Potter Township Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Potter Athletic Complex, 150 Summer Lane, Centre Hall
Info: Facebook
Outdoor Egg Hunt
Where: YMCA of Centre County, 677 W. Whitehall Road, State College
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
Info: Advanced registration is required at www.ymcaofcentrecounty.org
Easter Egg Drive-Thru
Where: Mountain View Country Club, 310 Elks Club Road in Boalsburg
When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday
Register: To register, email Melissa Wasson at melissawasson@comcast.net by Thursday.
Bellefonte Drive-Thru Community Egg Hunt
Where: Governor’s Park
When: noon-2 p.m. April 3
Info: www.bellefonte.com/event/community-easter-egg-hunt
Fairbrook United Methodist Egg Hunt
Where: Fairbrook United Methodist Church, 4201 W. Whitehall Road
When: 1-2 p.m. April 3
Info: fairbrookumc.org
State College Alliance Church Egg Hunt
Where: State College Evangelical Free Church, 1243 Blue Course Drive in State College
When: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 3
Register: To RSVP, visit statecollegecma.ccbchurch.com
Boalsburg Fire Company Bunny Ride
Where: The Easter Bunny will take a fire truck ride around the Boalsburg area — listen for the sound of sirens and air horns.
When: 1 p.m. April 3
