Looking for the Easter Bunny or an egg hunt? Here’s what’s happening in Centre County

Manasseh Jack peers into the Easter egg recycle box after the Bellefonte Easter Egg Hunt in March 2018 at Talleyrand Park. Centre Daily Times, file

Spring has arrived, and with eased COVID-19 restrictions, Centre County families looking for Easter staples can choose from a mix of events, including socially distanced in-person hunts, drive-through options, chances to see the Easter Bunny and more.

While some traditional events have been canceled, including Centre Region Parks and Recreation’s multi-age hunt, here’s a roundup of what’s happening around Centre County:

Take a picture with the Easter Bunny

Where: Titan Market, 2042 Axemann Road n Bellefonte

When: Friday-Saturday and April 3

Register: To book a 15-minute session, visit justinfinkphotography.com. Families are welcome, but Friday is the only day pets will be accepted for photos.

Potter Township Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Potter Athletic Complex, 150 Summer Lane, Centre Hall

Info: Facebook

Outdoor Egg Hunt

Where: YMCA of Centre County, 677 W. Whitehall Road, State College

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Info: Advanced registration is required at www.ymcaofcentrecounty.org

Easter Egg Drive-Thru

Where: Mountain View Country Club, 310 Elks Club Road in Boalsburg

When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday

Register: To register, email Melissa Wasson at melissawasson@comcast.net by Thursday.

Bellefonte Drive-Thru Community Egg Hunt

Where: Governor’s Park

When: noon-2 p.m. April 3

Info: www.bellefonte.com/event/community-easter-egg-hunt

Fairbrook United Methodist Egg Hunt

Where: Fairbrook United Methodist Church, 4201 W. Whitehall Road

When: 1-2 p.m. April 3

Info: fairbrookumc.org

State College Alliance Church Egg Hunt

Where: State College Evangelical Free Church, 1243 Blue Course Drive in State College

When: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 3

Register: To RSVP, visit statecollegecma.ccbchurch.com

Boalsburg Fire Company Bunny Ride

Where: The Easter Bunny will take a fire truck ride around the Boalsburg area — listen for the sound of sirens and air horns.

When: 1 p.m. April 3