Ferguson Township roads reopen after multi-vehicle crash

A portion of West College Avenue and Science Park Road were closed Monday after a multi-vehicle crash.

West College Avenue was closed about 10:35 a.m. between Bristol Avenue and Blue Course Drive, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter. Science Park Road was closed from the intersection to Pine Hall Road.

The roads reopened about 12:15 p.m., PennDOT said.

The severity of the crash was not immediately clear. Geisinger LifeFlight, Centre LifeLink EMS, Alpha Fire Company and Ferguson Township police responded.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.