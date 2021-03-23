Are you ready for the start of mandatory 10-digit dialing in the 814 area code? Here’s what to know

The 814 area code will be required when dialing starting April 3, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Beginning next month, Centre County residents have to comply with mandatory 10-digit dialing as part of the next step in introducing a new “overlay” area code.

As of April 3, those in the 814 area code must place calls using the full 10-digit phone number, the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission reminded customers in a Monday release. Callers who only use seven digits will receive a message instructing them to hang up and redial with the full phone number.

The 814 area code is the largest in the state; the new 582 area code will eventually serve side-by-side with the current 814 area code and will be assigned to numbers once the available supply of 814 phone numbers is exhausted.

To prepare, consumers and businesses are encouraged to check devices that store phone numbers — including cellphones and other devices with speed dial features — to be certain that all stored contacts include the area code.

Devices that should be checked include:

Cellphones, landlines, tablets and fax machines

Life-safety and medical alert systems

Alarm and security systems and gates

Call-forwarding settings and voicemail services

Internet dial-up systems

Automatic dialing equipment & software

Speed-dialers

Overlay area codes preserve existing phone numbers for residents and businesses in the region, while ensuring that a supply of new numbers will be available after 814 number combinations are no longer available.