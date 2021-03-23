Both lanes of U.S. 322 closed after multivehicle crash involving gas-leaking tractor-trailer

A tractor-trailer is leaking gasoline following a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Harris Township, according to Centre County dispatch, and emergency personnel are currently responding.

Penn State’s Haz-Mat unit and others were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. to near the intersection of General Potter Highway and Bamboo Lane for a report of a multivehicle crash with entrapment and hazards.

Further details, such as injuries and the severity of the crash, are not yet known.

According to PennDOT, both lanes of U.S. 322 are closed between Red Mill Road and Route 45 — and are expected to remain that way until 8 p.m. Drivers will need to follow the orange detour, which makes use of Route 45 and Route 144.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back soon for updates.