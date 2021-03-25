Why Whitehall Road Regional Park might take longer, and cost more money, to complete

The Centre Region doesn’t plan on abandoning Whitehall Road Regional Park, but development might take more time and come at a higher cost.

During a special meeting Thursday, the Centre Region Parks and Recreation Authority reviewed contract bids for various aspects of the long-planned project but only accepted two due to uncertainty over how the Centre Region Council of Governments will address $1.5 million in funding shortfall.

The 100-acre park located between state Route 45 and Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township was planned to have two artificial turf multipurpose fields with LED lights, two grass multipurpose fields, an all-ability and universally accessible playground, parking, a walking path, restrooms and an all-season pavilion. But earlier this year CRPR Executive Director Pamela Salokangas informed the COG that existing funds couldn’t support every feature.

Refinancing the project requires a unanimous vote from the COG General Forum, which is comprised of municipal leaders from State College Borough, Ferguson, College, Patton, Harris and Halfmoon townships. In recent months, the Ferguson Township supervisors have been adamant about not wanting to contribute more money to the park. But as the host municipality, the board agreed as long as restrooms were prioritized and spending guidelines were implemented.

The COG General Forum voted Monday to retain Chris Gibbons of Concord Public Financial Advisors to explore a series of borrowing options to fund development. A final decision will not be made until later this spring, COG Finance Director Joe Viglione said Thursday.

Despite the uncertainty, the Authority reviewed existing bids — which were set to expire this month — that could accommodate refinancing options. Bids for fencing and playground equipment installation were accepted; contracts for concrete, signing and line striping, seeding and fending, electrical work and turf fielding will have to be rebid.

Of the $4.8 million in available funds, $250,750 has been bid out for Phase 1.

“I understand completely why the bids were rejected, and I just want to comment that I think we will not get as good of bids when they’re rebid — having put out bids, delayed them and canceled them,” Ferguson Township Supervisor Steve Miller said. “I, personally, place responsibility ... squarely on the elected officials.”

Despite the recent request to refinance, municipal officials said funding has been an ongoing issue for the park. Though COG and Authority members want to develop a park that will serve the community, Salokangas said they are considering potential phasing options that could alleviate some of the financial strain.

“I found it very, very interesting that back when the original master plan was presented and approved by the forum, the cost for Phase 1 was $6,376,428,” CRPR Authority chairwoman Kathy Matason said. “We, today, are looking at a cost of $6.3 million as well — 11 years later. So, I just want to reiterate the fact that this project has been over-budget since day one.”

Some are worried holding off and requesting new bids will only exacerbate the anticipated budget with expected price increases for construction and materials like turf.

CRPR Authority Vice Chair Bill Keough said it pained him to vote against an $844,194 contract bid for turf because he doesn’t expect a better price the next time.

Fundraising efforts will continue, and CRPR plans to apply for grants to help offset the cost of construction, Salokangas said. The Authority cannot organize an operational budget for the park until amenities are chosen. If decisions on amenities are made this year, they can be incorporated into the 2022 budget process, she added.

“I can’t promise success, but I can tell you, and the Authority members know this, that we are doing what we have promised to do,” Salokangas said.