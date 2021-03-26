More than 4,500 without power as strong winds move throughout Centre County

More than 4,500 people were without power Friday afternoon as strong winds gusted throughout Centre County.

It was unclear as of 1:30 p.m. when power would be restored, West Penn Power said. Outages were reported in 29 of the county’s 35 municipalities.

About 93% of customers in Huston Township were without power, the highest percentage in the county. Worth Township (about 85%), Port Matilda (about 80%) and Halfmoon Township (about 71%) weren’t far behind.

At least 750 customers were without power in Patton, Rush and Halfmoon townships.

Centre County is scheduled to remain under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Friday. Winds are steady between 20-30 mph, with gusts approaching 55 mph at Beaver Stadium.

Downed tree limbs are responsible for at least some of the outages in Centre County. Several fire departments were dispatched before noon Friday.