How a State College teen’s project is raising awareness of food insecurity, and how you can help

There’s no use arguing with Madeline Krentzman; she’s convinced that her mom makes the best noodle pudding.

“I think that almost every Jewish family has their special way of making it, but my mom’s is the best,” the State College junior said with a laugh about the traditional dish.

After nearly a year of work, Krentzman is sharing that family recipe — along with almost 90 others — as part of the Bake with Love Project, which aims to raise awareness and address food insecurity. The initiative recently kicked off with the launch of the “Bake with Love” cookbook, a book comprised of recipes submitted by family and friends of all ages, cultures and skill levels.

Before the pandemic began, Krentzman volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Taproot Kitchen, but when COVID-19 led to increased unemployment, lost wages and limited child care services, food insecurity became an even more visible problem.

Krentzman, who saw local feeding programs expand and adjust to the pandemic and increased need, wanted to find a way to help while combining her love for food and cooking.

“I have a love for cookbooks and the stories that surround each recipe,” she said. “There are many on the bookshelves in our kitchen at home. I find the design, layout and functionality of a cookbook to be more interesting than any novel. Everything in a cookbook has a useful purpose, and that purpose is to make something delicious.”

Most of the recipes in the “Bake with Love” cookbook come with a story, and Krentzman said she’s heard some amazing stories throughout the process of compiling submissions.

“It’s almost like a learning book,” she added.

Though separated from loved ones during the pandemic, Krentzman found ways to connect while compiling recipes and hearing stories about each dish. The teen has made most of the recipes in the cookbook, which is baking-oriented, but one of her favorites is a recipe for chocolate strawberry tarts from her grandmother’s friend.

“From this project, I’ve definitely found comfort,” she said. “The unknown of (the pandemic) just became overwhelming in a way, but I’ve found that being a positive force doesn’t take this huge project. Even the little things in a community make such a difference.”

All funds from the cookbook will be donated to the YMCA of Centre County’s anti-hunger program. Over the last year, the YMCA has served more than 339,000 meals to families, seniors and children in need at 50 feeding sites and continues to grow.

Mel Curtis stepped down as director of the Moshannon Valley YMCA last month to focus on the anti-hunger program as the full-time director, and the program recently expanded into a larger space. With hundreds of volunteers and dozens of community partnerships, Curtis has said every effort to feed those in need is appreciated, but monetary donations give the anti-hunger program autonomy to purchase high-demand items.

As food distribution initiatives continue and the YMCA prepares for the summer feeding program, Krentzman hopes donations from the cookbooks will aid volunteer efforts to ensure no one in the community goes hungry.

“I definitely see this growing and for this cookbook to have longevity,” Krentzman said. “It’s a quality book. The function of it was something I really took into account.”

In the future, Krentzman hopes to organize food drives and teach baking classes as a way to bring people together.

“I want this program to have longevity,” she said, adding that initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

The cookbook is available for purchase online at bakewithlove.org and will be featured inside The Makery and the Cheese Shoppe in State College.