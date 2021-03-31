Community

UPDATE: 10-year-old boy found safe, State College police say

Update: The boy has been found safe, State College police said around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

A 10-year-old boy is missing from State College Borough, police wrote Wednesday morning.

The boy, who is white, 70 pounds and 4 feet, 8 inches tall, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home on the south side of the borough. In a press release, State College police said he was wearing a gray Penn State football hoodie and gray pants with a stripe down the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 814-234-7150.

