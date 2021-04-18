Volunteers honored for playing a vital role in Centre County throughout the pandemic

Editor’s note: Each year, the Centre County Council for Human Services honors volunteers who work to further the mission of CCCHS’ member agencies. The Rose Cologne Volunteer Recognition is named after the first recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award.

In the last year, Centre County and the world have lived through unprecedented times. Human service agencies, like those who are members of the Centre County Council for Human Services, have been a lifeline in so many ways to our community. For so many agencies working on limited budgets and time constraints, volunteers were (and continue to be) the key to success.

Although the Rose Cologne Volunteer Dinner cannot take place this year, Council is excited to honor the volunteers that fulfill so many roles and functions within our agencies. Whether it is a friendly intake phone call, organizing food and vaccine drives, or making deliveries to socially isolated individuals, volunteers played a vital role in helping our communities survive the pandemic.

We were excited to once again partner with the Centre Daily Times to honor these volunteers and once again, involve Carolyn Donaldson of WPSU to record our volunteer tributes for social media. Our committee is also excited to surprise some of our volunteers with flowers, kindly donated by Woodrings Floral Gardens, their tributes, and certificates.

We know the Council consists of agencies and individuals who are providing incredibly valuable resources and services to the Centre County community. We are very thankful that we can find a new, creative way to honor those volunteers until the Rose Cologne Dinner can once again take place.

-Melissa Bottorf, CCCHS president







Leslie Laing

Agency: Pennsylvania Prison Society – Centre County Chapter

Length of service: Four years

Roles: Leslie has been a trusted member of the Parenting Inside-Out team. She is an official visitor for the Pennsylvania Prison Society. She was a leader in organizing a panel to explore the use of bail in Centre County. She is advocating for the use of a Mental Health Court and other diversionary strategies which would reduce the number of people with mental illnesses who are incarcerated in our county jail.

Reason for volunteering: “My lifestyle, as an advocate, overcoming challenges or crisis leads me to join an organization. I enjoy advocating for reform, eliminating cash bail, reducing the use of biased risk assessment tools, expanding diversionary opportunities, reducing solitary confinement, and sustaining parental rights. All of this led me to join PPS.”

Hazel France

Agency: The Village at Penn State

Length of service: 4.5 years

Roles: Coordinator for the resident art wall, decorates the common area of her residential hall and also has played a large role in decorating the entire Village at Christmas. She is also involved in the library committee, reaching out committee and a Bible study group.

Reason for volunteering: “Residents at the Village at Penn State are diversified in regards to nationalities, education, occupational backgrounds, gifts and talents. Volunteering is so rewarding when you gather this variety of personalities together on a project and allow the creativity of their diversification to come to fruition into a completed project.”

Jennifer Pencek

Agency: Centre Safe

Length of service: Just shy of two years

Roles: As a volunteer advocate with Centre Safe, Jen completed an 80-hour training wherein she learned the basics of counseling and advocacy in order to provide support to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence and stalking and their significant others.

Reason for volunteering: “I volunteer as a hotline advocate because I want to serve those who experience trauma and need to talk. It has been an honor to help others in their healing journey and I encourage others to practice empathy, support, and encouragement with those who are going through difficult times.”







Debbie Benedetti

Agency: State College Area Meals on Wheels

Length of service: Six years

Roles: Debbie volunteers in multiple areas of service every week. She packages meals, prepares deliveries, washes dishes, calls clients in our Calling Volunteer program, and participates in unique service opportunities on weekends.

Reason for volunteering: “I wanted to find activities that would enable me to give back to my community. MOW is an organization dedicated to helping homebound neighbors who need assistance with nutritious prepared meals. I wanted to be a part of the MOW mission, while at the same time honoring my parents’ volunteer ethic.”

Jay Mular

Agency: Centre Helps

Length of service: Two years

Roles: They have provided crisis intervention and emotional support through the hotline and answered suicide calls for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. They have also provided community members with information and referrals regarding needs such as food, shelter, and financial assistance.

Reason for volunteering: “Centre Helps has been so welcoming and caring as an agency. I truly feel like I am part of a community through the friendships and connections I’ve made. I am fortunate every day for the opportunity I’ve been given at this agency.”







Chris Weaver

Agency: Mid-State Literacy Council

Length of service: Four years

Roles: Chris Weaver expertly designs and maintains the Mid-State Literacy Council website with our brand and users in mind. He guides us on how to make the website user-friendly and easy to read and locate information. Chris seamlessly updates the website to keep our information current. He is an invaluable part of Mid-State Literacy Council supporting outreach and communication, championing literacy for life.

Reason for volunteering: “I was first introduced to the Mid-State Literacy Council team while volunteering with a group that works to improve the brand of nonprofit organizations. I quickly realized how deeply they care about empowering individuals through increased communication skills. It’s a pleasure to help them in any way that I can.”

Robert Snyder

Agency: Center for Alternatives in Community Justice

Length of service: Four years

Roles: Bob is a volunteer for our Youth Aid Panel Program and an active board member. He has served on our finance and fundraising committees.

Reason for volunteering: “I chose to volunteer for the Youth Aid Panel program which is a part of the Center for Alternatives in Community Justice because this program gives juveniles a second chance without burdening the court system. I also found it very rewarding to see individuals who participated in the program learn from their mistakes and re-engage with the community.”

XiXi Tian

Agency: Tides Inc.

Length of service: Six years

Roles: XiXi works with the upper elementary school students who seek grief support, providing a space for children to share in a safe and open environment. She gives participants the opportunity to share about their loved one, their feelings, and hardships while also allowing time for games, fun, and laughter. Her understanding and gentle nature makes her such a blessing to our program. She has been the rock of our upper elementary group, holding it together and consistently being there for these children during the pandemic as we went virtual.

Reason for volunteering: “I volunteer at Tides because I want to support those who are grieving. After losing my mother nearly 10 years ago, I’ve been looking for ways to help others work through their grief. I hope the families who come to Tides can find comfort knowing that we are here for them.”

Doreen Diehl

Agency: Interfaith Human Services Inc.

Length of service: Four years

Roles: Doreen is an awesome volunteer. Anytime we need anything done she steps up to help with date entry, scanning, filing, answering the phone and anything else that needs to be done. We can always depend on her when we need something done.

Reason for volunteering: “The staff. Volunteering at IHS I am supporting the staff with basic office work allowing them the time to help their clients. IHS helps when members of the community fall on hard times.”

Pat Lykens

Agency: Park Forest Preschool

Length of service: 31 years

Roles: Miss Pat has done at least a little bit of everything for Park Forest Preschool. She has spent time in every classroom as a mentor, a teacher, a driver, a diaper changer, a book reader, a line leader, a boo boo fixer, a tear drier, a turn taker, a hug giver, and a friend. Miss Pat excels at helping children learn self-control and being a reliable support to the staff, the children and their families.

Reason for volunteering: “I just love the kids. Every day and every year is different, and I love all of it.”

Max Gill

Agency: SCORE

Length of service: Eight years

Roles: Served on several chapter committees and as vice chair and chair. Currently onboarding manager.

Reason for volunteering: “Volunteering with Central PA SCORE has been both interesting and rewarding. Interesting, because I now understand the many obstacles entrepreneurs face today in starting a small business or nonprofit. And rewarding because our SCORE team of talented volunteers has been able to help so many small businesses and nonprofits succeed.”

Betty Bailey

Agency: FaithCentre

Length of service: Five years

Roles: Sorting donations, boxing clothing, orienting community service volunteers, organizing sorting room

Reason for volunteering: “I chose to volunteer at FaithCentre because I wanted to spend my time at a faith-based agency that makes a positive difference in the lives of our local community members.”

Al Vicere

Agency: Jana Marie Foundation

Length of service: Nine years

Roles: Al Vicere currently serves as the treasurer of the board. In addition, he advances the mission of the organization by helping with the business strategy and spreading the word about Jana Marie Foundation. He is our biggest advocate and supporter.

Reason for volunteering: “Jana Marie Foundation’s commitment to mental health awareness and suicide prevention provides me with a deeply meaningful opportunity to serve the community and honor Jana’s memory by carrying on with her lifelong commitment to helping others.”

Foxdale residents

Agency: Foxdale Village

Roles: Foxdale residents rose to the occasion in creating innovative volunteer opportunities to keep our community connected during the pandemic. With staying connected to friends and neighbors as the focus, residents quickly created ways to continue to foster these connections — harvesting fresh cut flowers from gardens to share with neighbors and friends, creating a lending library to share books, sharing birthday wishes and beautiful artwork with others via chalk on the sidewalks, sending handwritten cards and letters to others, visiting with friends via technology and posting past travel photos for all to enjoy are just a few of the ways residents gave of themselves to remain connected and engaged with others.

Reason for volunteering: As we are recognizing all of our residents this year, we would like to include the following quote ... not from a Foxdale resident:

“The heart of a volunteer is not measured in size, but by depth of the commitment to make a difference in the lives of others” — Deann Hollis

Jane Taylor

Agency: Centre County Office of Aging

Length of service: Over 20 years

Roles: APPRISE Volunteer

Reason for volunteering: Jane Taylor is a wonderful volunteer who assists seniors to make informed Medicare and health insurance decisions. Her most satisfying experience has been to witness seniors transition from being fearful, hesitant, and confused questioners to being informed, decisive, and confident decision makers.

Carrie Kauffman

Agency: Centre County Youth Service Bureau

Length of service: Two years

Roles: Carrie came to YSB in 2019 as a volunteer mentor for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Carrie is always willing to go above and beyond what is expected in an effort to provide the best level of care and support for her Little and their family, even in the midst of challenges. She gently encourages and empowers her Little to step out of her comfort zone, to overcome fears, and do things independently. Additionally, Carrie has provided mentoring and support to the family by donating food, providing transportation, and offering a listening ear and empathetic parenting advice.

Reason for volunteering: “When our children grew up and ventured out on their own, there were so many things I missed about having kids around. With a lot more time available and a desire to volunteer in the community, being a Big seemed like a good match.”





Vicki Fong

Agency: Constitution Day, Centre

Length of service: Five years

Roles: Vicki is a founding member of Constitution Day, Centre. She serves as both our vice president and treasurer. She is also instrumental in all aspects of our media. She is tireless in her goal of providing an educational/interactive experience for all participants at Constitution Day.

Reason for volunteering: “My immigrant ancestors overcame hostile journeys to achieve the promises of the U.S. Constitution. Its blueprint of rights and responsibilities for an inclusive democracy has endured and evolved. I am inspired to help organize Constitution Day Celebrations and to promote civil discussions among people of all beliefs.”

Mary Knight is one of the volunteers being recognized by Mount Nittany Health. Photo provided

All volunteers assisting with COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Agency: Mount Nittany Health

Roles: The COVID-19 vaccine is an important milestone and a hopeful step forward in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Mount Nittany Health wishes to honor all the selfless volunteers who stepped up to aid our community vaccination program. These volunteers are putting their expertise to work for the people of Centre County and the surrounding communities. We applaud their efforts to help us provide more than 50% of Centre County’s vaccinations. These volunteers marshal patients through the vaccine clinic, carry out the initial COVID questioning and patient observations, and even administer vaccinations.

Reason for volunteering: “We appreciate everyone who has volunteered and who will volunteer. It will take time to vaccinate our community, and volunteers are essential to this process. We are thankful for their skill and dedication to helping us vaccinate everyone who wants a vaccine within the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s phased approach.”

-Amy Trithart, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CNOR, chief human resource officer, Mount Nittany Health

Scott Smith

Agency: Centre Volunteers in Medicine

Length of service: 13 years

Roles: Scott helps where is needed from events, website updates, data entry, and being on countless committees with CVIM. He is truly a team player; we can always count on him to complete tasks quickly and thoroughly!

Reason for volunteering: “It is exciting and rewarding to be one of many volunteers helping a very compassionate CVIM staff provide an incredibly wide range of free, one-stop medical services to those in need. For me, hearing of the stories from grateful patients reinforces how important CVIM’s services are to our community.”

Polly Dunn

Agency: State College Community Land Trust

Length of service: Eight years

Roles: Member and donor, board member, Real Estate Rehab Committee volunteer, Outreach and Development Committee chair, photographer, booster and advocate

Reason for volunteering: “It has been exciting to see the change in how the land trust finds homes to buy. Homeowners now come to us to sell because they have seen the benefits of affordable housing right next door. Also watch for our first multi-unit townhomes for working folks on Old Boalsburg Road!”

Bernie Bronstein

Agency: Housing Transitions

Length of service: 35 years

Roles: Bernie has continued to support Housing Transitions through the years his wife, the late Bobbi Bronstein, worked for the organization and beyond. Bernie is always here for us and has been extremely helpful during the COVID-19 crisis. He has brought us donations in the form of food from Panera Bread, and household goods. He has supported our organization with financial donations and offers support for anything we may need. He also provides lots of good laughs and a great reminder of the great people who make up this community. We appreciate knowing that people like Bernie care!

Reason for volunteering: “I volunteered more than 30 years ago when my late wife, Bobbi, became a board member of Centre House and later a staff member. Watching this shelter evolve into an important community resource which provides training for parenting, employment and help to first time homebuyers who have become contributors in our community has been my reward.”

Kathy Matason

Agency: Centre Region Parks and Recreation

Length of service: 15 years

Roles: Kathy has served as a general member of the Centre Region Parks and Recreation Authority and has held the position of chairperson for the last four years. Through her appointment to the authority, she serves as liaison to the College Township Parks and Recreation Committee and to the Millbrook Marsh Nature Center Advisory Committee. Kathy represents the authority at other municipal or related meetings such as the College Township Council meetings, the Council of Governments (COG) Parks Capital Committee, COG Finance Committee, and COG General Forum meetings.

Reason for volunteering: “January 2005 was the beginning of an adventure that has been educational, challenging, and satisfying! I volunteer for organizations close to my heart, and I’m committed to giving back to the community. Our parks are the area’s crown jewels and helping to ensure their future is secure is my legacy.”

Abby Minor,

Agency: Centre Care (formerly Centre Crest)

Length of service: Six years

Roles: Throughout the pandemic Abby conducted 1:1 creative writing sessions in the form of window visits with our residents. For an hour every week residents have experienced a guided journey of reminiscence, which at the end produced a lovely piece of cherished writing. The process Abby uses is fascinating to witness. Our residents have experienced a myriad of other emotions brought on by this pandemic. These sessions with Abby were monumentally helpful to our residents in dealing with those emotions and we will be forever grateful to her for her love and dedication to our residents and community during this difficult time.

Reason for volunteering: “I’m very honored. ... Working with the residents is a huge blessing in my life.”

State College Food Bank volunteers

Agency: State College Food Bank

Roles: Over the past year, the wonderful volunteers at the State College Food Bank have helped us through unparalleled times. When the world was shutting down and people in our community were facing new and unexpected challenges, a small but mighty group of volunteers rose to the challenge of helping the food bank as we continued to serve our neighbors in need. State College Food Bank would like to recognize this very praiseworthy group of volunteers whose support has not wavered and continues to this day. You are the heart of our organization, and your dedication to our work and mission is invaluable! We are beyond thankful for all of our outstanding community volunteers, and their enthusiasm and hard work are a blessing to the State College Food Bank. We thank you all a thousand times over for everything that you do for the food bank and for your community!

Rebecca Stroschein

Agency: ACRES Project

Length of service: Three years

Roles: Becca started out at ACRES when she was a freshman. Her enthusiasm shined as she worked alongside a group of older Penn State students in her major. Becca found her niche at ACRES with the day program. She worked with the adults who needed more support with their communication skills. Becca became an integral part of ACRES branching out to summer series and “Get your move on.” She became the driving force for our outstanding OVR programs. She was the mastermind in changing our programs over to Zoom during COVID.

Reason for volunteering: “I chose to work at Acres because of the impact it is making on lives across the Central PA community. I was drawn to working somewhere dedicated to addressing the individual needs for adults with autism since there is really nowhere else out there that does that. Every day I come in and I teach my students but also feel they’re teaching me every day too and helping me to learn more and more. I truly think it is one of the best jobs.”

Ann Echols

Agency: American Association of University Women, State College

Length of service: 28 years

Roles: Ann has been our branch treasurer since 2018, managing our nonprofit budgets, advising the board on all financial and accounting matters, assisting in overhauling our membership process, co-developing our strategic plan, is a member of our Public Policy Education subcommittee and serves on our Used Book Sale Committee.

Reason for volunteering: “I volunteer with AAUW-State College Branch because I believe in their mission: to create an equal opportunity for all. Our branch is unique, in that we give grants to many local charities with money from our stellar Used Book Sale fundraiser, and we support STEM education and scholarships for women to advance their education. This good work inspires me. Helping others inspires me. The women you will meet in AAUW are amazing women.”

Patti Mauk

Agency: Penn State Extension

Length of service: 40 years

Roles: 4-H club leader-40 Years, Grange Fair Committee liaison-20 years, nutrition education adviser-12+ years, Centre County Jr. Livestock Committee member, Penn State Extension Advisory Board president, secretary and councilmember, 4-H Roundup organizer.

Reason for volunteering: “4-H is one part of Extension. Learn by Doing is the 4-H motto. I enjoy working with children to teach them about agriculture, farmers grow our crops to feed animals and people, learning life skills, cooking, sewing, caring for environment, making new friends to make the world a better place.”