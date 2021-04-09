How are Centre County schools planning to celebrate the class of 2021?

The Bald Eagle Area Class of 2020 toss their caps after being declared graduates at the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 6, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

After adjusting to an unconventional year, Centre County schools are planning for more traditional senior celebrations this spring.

While still monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and enforcing safety guidelines to mitigate spread, educators have announced tentative plans to host in-person graduation ceremonies and special events to send off their senior students. All in-person events will adhere to state guidelines for gatherings, which limit outdoor events at 50% capacity and indoor events at 25% capacity.

Here’s a look at how Centre County area school districts are currently planning to celebrate their graduates:

State College

State High seniors will celebrate milestones in a mix of in-person and online events.

State College Area School District Superintendent Bob O’Donnell outlined tentative plans at Monday night’s board meeting. They include a virtual awards ceremony and in-person prom and graduation.

The awards ceremony will be held on June 1, and the senior dinner and prom will be held mid-May at Memorial Field, he said. The event will require formal attire, last three hours and follow existing health and safety protocols.

An in-person commencement is planned for June 5 at Memorial Field.

The ceremony will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend; a rain date is planned for June 6.

Bellefonte

The Bellefonte Area School District is in “better shape” than last year when it comes to senior events, high school Principal Mike Fedisson told the board at Tuesday’s meeting.

The district has plans to host a series of traditional events to celebrate graduates this year, including an awards ceremony in the gymnasium and a senior picnic at Bald Eagle State Park.

Graduates will also participate in a “senior walk” where they return to their elementary school and see current students and staff. The district also plans to host a day trip to Hershey Park on April 30. Though most of the events are expected to take place outside, Fedisson said there are slight concerns about exposure while traveling, but health and safety guidelines will be in effect.

“I think we’re offering pretty much a wide variety of everything we typically do,” he said.

But the “elephant in the room,” Fedisson said, is prom. The district had booked a location for prom, but due to gathering restrictions, the venue was canceled. Fedisson said he has looked to neighboring districts for guidance but is concerned about how feasible and effective enforcement would be.

“My biggest concern ... is you get a lot of students singing and dancing together,” Fedisson said. “I don’t want to have a situation where we have a super-spreader event or a number of students that are contact traced late in the year when we have APs, Keystones, final exams and all the senior activities.”

After surveying families, the district determined that most graduates would like a traditional commencement ceremony held in person at Rogers Stadium. Seniors would receive four to six tickets, Fedisson estimated.

The district also expects to offer a drive-through option for graduates who are not comfortable participating in an in-person ceremony. Both events are scheduled for June 3, with a June 4 rain date.

Penns Valley

A prom is in the works for Penns Valley Area School District juniors and seniors. Expected to be held outside on May 15 at the stadium, the prom will adhere to masking and social distancing guidelines, high school Principal Zac Wynkoop said.

The district is also planning for an outdoor commencement ceremony on June 4 at the stadium. The board of directors has not approved this date, but members are scheduled to vote at the April 21 meeting. Masking and social distancing will be required, and the event will follow capacity restrictions.

“Overall, we are trying to provide as many experiences for our graduating seniors as possible while following the necessary health and safety guidelines,” Wynkoop said. “This requires a flexible approach to our planning efforts.”

Bald Eagle

Due to social distancing guidelines, Bald Eagle Area School District seniors will not have a traditional prom, but Superintendent Scott Graham said the school is attempting to plan a “special event” with seniors, including a traditional graduation ceremony.

Graduation is scheduled for May 26. It will be held on the football field, and each student will receive four tickets for guests, Graham said.

Philipsburg-Osceola

The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District’s senior prom will be held June 5 at the Philipsburg Elks Country Club. The event will be held outside and adhere to masking and social distancing guidelines, Linda Hockey, a district administrator, said.

She added that graduation is planned to be held outside on the school’s multi-purpose stadium on June 4.