A permanent home for Out of the Cold? Here’s the homeless shelter’s latest step forward

After moving to temporary locations for roughly the last decade, local homeless shelter Out of the Cold: Centre County is inching closer to securing a permanent location.

The latest step forward occurred Monday night, when the State College Borough Council unanimously approved a zoning change that would allow the shelter to permanently operate out of 318 S. Atherton St., The Meetinghouse at Atherton, where it’s rented space for the last year. The change essentially gives OOTC3 the greenlight to purchase the property, where it will be able to house up to 30 guests overnight.

“We’ve worked hard to be welcoming to all members of our community who are experiencing homelessness while also trying to fit into that neighborhood and be a safe and quiet neighbor,” said Sarah Potter, program manager for OOTC3. “We look forward to continue being in that building and providing better services for our guests.”

Council’s Monday night vote shifted the zoning boundary by a single property from Residence-2, where churches could operate permanently but not homeless shelters, to Residence-3 Historic, where both could function permanently. It was a small change with potentially larger implications, which caused concern for some residents.

The catch was that the switch to R3H would also allow the property to be used for other purposes such as student housing. Although the building’s owner said she had no intention to do that, that would still technically remain a legal alternative if OOTC3’s purchase fell through — or if building ownership changed hands again in the future.

“I approve this change,” Councilwoman Katherine Yeaple said, “but with some reservations.”

Still, the sentiment Monday was largely in favor of the zoning change to help OOTC3. Several neighbors complimented the organization during the virtual council meeting, embracing its work at The Meetinghouse.

Penn State assistant professor Andrew Fenelon, who believed he had the closest owner-occupied property to 318 S. Atherton St., offered glowing praise for the shelter.

“I strongly support the rezoning, and I strongly support having Out of the Cold in this space permanently,” he said. “It’s been great to have them this past year, and they’ve been a fantastic neighbor and they’re doing awesome things in State College.”

In the past, OOTC3 partnered with a dozen local churches to provide daytime and nighttime shelters. It wouldn’t be uncommon for people to stay in one location one night, then be transported to another location the next.

Due in part to zoning and building code hurdles, OOTC3 was never able to secure a permanent spot. So, while several council members echoed residents’ concerns, they ultimately felt slightly tweaking the zoning by a single property was worth any perceived risk.

“As a volunteer for Out of the Cold, I certainly support Out of the Cold — and I think this is a good location for Out of the Cold,” Councilman Peter Marshall said. “It’s been there for years, and it has not caused problems in the neighborhood. The churches that have housed Out of the Cold previously are also in neighborhoods, and it’s never caused a problem.”

Both borough staff and the borough’s planning commission recommended the change. Council agreed.

Current owner Sharon Schafer initially used the property as a church, before transitioning it into Taproot Kitchen, where adults with autism and intellectual disabilities are empowered to work with food. Due to zoning, Taproot has been forced to cook elsewhere while essentially using the property as storage space — so Schafer would like to see an organization like OOTC3 move in permanently.

“I do believe this is a very fine use for this building,” added Schafer, who lives nearby.