Despite federal and state deadline extensions, local tax returns are still due April 15

The federal and state government approved a delay for the filing and payment of 2020 income taxes, but without action from the Pennsylvania General Assembly, local tax returns are still due next week.

Last month, the Internal Revenue Service and Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced an extended May 17 deadline for taxes. In Pennsylvania, taxpayers have an additional month to file their 2020 personal income tax returns and make final 2020 income tax payments.

But the Local Tax Enabling Act governs the collection of local income taxes and states that every taxpayer should file returns and pay their taxes on or before April 15 in Pennsylvania. Last year, the state approved legislation that extended the deadlines, but it expired July 31. Because a new proposal or extension of the previous law has not been enacted by the General Assembly, the deadline remains April 15.

In a Monday update at the State College Area School District board meeting, Randy Brown — school finance officer and chairman for the county tax collection committee — said the district and Centre Tax Agency have been contacted by employers, tax preparers and residents about the deadline discrepancy.

Brown said there is no way to change the deadline at a local level due to state law.

“I’m doing what I can to make sure that the powers that be in Harrisburg can make this change,” he added. “I’m very disappointed that it is now April 5, and this has not been changed and communicated.”

He added that he will continue to work with legislators and the Department of Community and Economic Development to see if it would be possible to enact legislation and extend the deadline. Brown expects the tax collection committee would waive any penalties and late fees this year for lack of payment, but until legislation is enacted, the filing deadline remains April 15.

“I’ve attempted my due diligence, but I will continue to make daily calls now until something happens,” Brown said. “Until it happens, taxpayers should plan to file and pay their taxes.”