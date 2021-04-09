Plan accordingly: Work on intersection near University Park Airport set to resume

Drivers should plan accordingly as roadwork continues in Patton Township.

Beginning Monday, work to realign Fox Hill and Bernel roads into a T-intersection will continue. Once complete, the stop condition will change from Fox Hill Road to Bernel Road and include the addition of turn lanes on both roadways, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a release.

The work started in late summer 2020 and shut down over the winter.

As work resumes, drivers may encounter some flagging operations during daylight hours next week. After next week, two lanes of traffic will be maintained during the first work phases this spring. PennDOT expects that Bernel Road will be closed in early May, and a detour will be used to reroute drivers.

In a post on Facebook, University Park Airport alerted travelers to plan extra travel time for possible delays due to the project.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on the project and expects work to be finished before August, but all construction is based on weather.