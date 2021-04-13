Boalsburg Memorial Day events, fire company carnival will not be held for another year

For the second year in a row, a series of Boalsburg summer events have been canceled.

“We regret to inform everyone that there will be no Boalsburg Fire Company carnival or parade this year,” the company wrote on Facebook Monday night.

The five-day festival, which brings in an estimated $20,000 to $24,000 in annual funding and traditionally starts the Thursday before Memorial Day, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company parade has also been canceled, according to the post.

The Boalsburg Village Conservancy also announced the cancellation of the Day in Town event, which is part of the annual Memorial Day celebration.

In a social media post, the conservancy said it will release more information soon but expects to hold the traditional 6 p.m. service. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, public attendance will be limited, but the service will be livestreamed. The Memorial Day 5K race be held and adhere to safety protocols.

Depending on safety guidelines, the conservancy hopes to hold an event in October.