Breaking: Mobile home destroyed by fire in Benner Township. Here’s what we know

The Centre County Coroner’s Office was dispatched Sunday to a mobile home that was destroyed by a fire in Benner Township.

Firefighters responded about 10:30 p.m. Sunday to the home along state Route 550. Buffalo Run Road was closed in both directions between Rock Road and Raymonds Lane, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Volunteer firefighters from the Logan, Undine, Citizens, Pleasant Gap and Walker Township fire departments responded, along with state police at Rockview.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

