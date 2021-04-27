Centre County coroner releases identity of man who died in Sunday mobile home fire

The Centre County coroner released the identity of the man who died in a Sunday night mobile home fire.

Kenneth Fitzgerald, 42, died of smoke inhalation, county Coroner Scott Sayers wrote in a Tuesday statement. The death was ruled accidental.

Fitzgerald’s mobile home at 1117 Buffalo Run Road was razed by the fire that began about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The home was engulfed by flames when first responders arrived, Bellefonte Fire Department Chief Gary Lohr said Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no evidence of foul play as of Monday, Lohr said.

A more than one-mile portion of state Route 550 was closed for several hours as firefighters extinguished the fire.

Volunteer firefighters from the Logan, Undine, Milesburg, Pleasant Gap and Walker Township fire departments responded. The state police investigation is ongoing.