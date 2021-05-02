‘We can just be together.’ Boalsburg personal care home hosts prom for reunited residents, families

Staff members dance with residents at Wynwood House in Boalsburg Friday during a “senior prom.” adrey@centredaily.com

The dance floor at Wynwood House was empty Friday until the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons classic “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” rang out.

That’s when medical technician Leah Witherite and resident Bea Hetrick shuffled to the center of the floor and danced under black, yellow and white balloons to break the ice.

It didn’t take long for others to join them at the personal care home’s “senior prom,” held for residents and their family members in celebration of vaccinations and eased restrictions more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Some ditched their walkers and took the hand of another. Others stayed in their wheelchairs, but still managed to twirl their dance partner.

“It’s nice to see them happy,” Witherite said. “Its just nice to see them up and about and wanting to move around with smiles on their faces.”

Ralph Savarese twirls Jo Ganley in her wheelchair during the “senior prom” Friday at Wynwood House in Boalsburg. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Residents of long-term care facilities have been isolated from friends, family and the broader public for much of the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nursing or personal care homes in Pennsylvania were ravaged by the respiratory disease.

The facility’s prom represented a respite from the daily worry about COVID-19, other health issues or general stressors. Pat Hull — an 89-year-old resident — was blunt in her assessment, saying the past year been nothing short of “terrible.”

Curtis Krebs and Susan Mann, 81, offered a rosier perspective as residents co-mingled with family members and other residents.

“The people really needed this badly. They needed to let loose a little bit; we’ve been cooped up for a year because of COVID,” Krebs said. “It’s nice that they’re getting time to relax a little bit and have a little fun.”

Mann, who ambled along while wearing socks patterned with musical notes, said the jamboree served as a boost to morale. Residents even voted for a prom king and queen.

Bill Davies, 66, ran a daylong campaign to swing votes his way. He openly bribed people en route to victory. The offer? A can of beer.

Sophie Schnitzler, 97, took a more modest approach. She made sure to pose for photos while wearing a sequin dress following her victory.

“This is nice because everybody is being nice and friendly. Everybody wants to be together. I think it’s wonderful,” Mann said. “It’s good for senior citizens to have a big diversion like this so they can be outside of themselves and all the problems they’re dealing with. We can just be together.”

Sophie Schnitzler, 97, and Bill Davies, 66, were crowned the queen and king of the prom Friday during a celebration at Wynwood House in Boalsburg for residents and their families. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Gene Hicks’ traditional role at the personal care home is serving as a chef. He doubled as a DJ and lead dancer Friday, especially during the “Cha Cha Slide.”

He conceded coming to work has been “sad” for a long time. The restrictions on his “second family” haven’t been easy, but made the smiles he saw Friday that much sweeter.

“This means a lot to me to get some normalcy back. Most of them have been locked up in these rooms or confined to this building for a year now,” Hicks said. “For them to be able to get their families to come in this building, enjoy themselves and laugh a little bit lifts the morale of the building.”