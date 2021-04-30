Centre County’s first outdoor farmers market opens Saturday. Here’s when the rest reopen

Flowers are blooming, local parks are growing crowded, and winter jackets can finally be traded for sunscreen — which can only mean one thing.

After a monthslong wait, Centre County’s outdoor farmers markets are finally set to soon reopen.

The Bellefonte Farmers Market, which bills itself as the county’s oldest, will be the first to resume by starting up Saturday morning. But, by the time mid-June rolls around, about a half-dozen similar markets will spring up around a county filled with fresh produce, homegrown pork and beef, and a whole lot more.

The only site not included below is the Philipsburg Farmers Market, which is tentatively scheduled to start May 9 but still needs to iron out some details before making that date official, per an official from the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation.

For all of the other farmers markets, here’s a closer look at opening dates and what to expect, based on social media, official websites and the CDT’s own reporting:

Bellefonte Farmers Market (160 Dunlap St. & W. Lamb St.; Gamble Mill parking lot) — Open 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, starting May 1 — You can find produce, flowers, meats, kombucha, soaps, baked goods, and more at the market that runs through at least October. Among the vendors expected to be on-hand this opening weekend include Happy Valley Pickle Company and Keyfarm Premium Beef.

Boalsburg Farmers Market (51 Boalsburg Ave.; Pennsylvania Military Museum) — Open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, starting May 4 — This market, which moves indoors during the winter months, features a selection of fruits, berries, breads, baked goods, meats and take-home entrees. It has a little more than two dozen vendors listed on its website, and it runs outside through the end of October.

Michael Arthur of Tamarak Farm from Spring Mills helps a costumer pick some pork at the Boalsburg Farmers Market on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Downtown State College Farmers Market (Locust Lane, between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue) — Open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Fridays, starting May 7 — More than a dozen vendors appear on the market’s official website, and it’s difficult to drive through College Avenue on Tuesdays and Fridays without spotting the market’s colorful flowers. There’s usually not a large selection of meats here, but you won’t struggle finding fresh produce until the market closes in November.

North Atherton Farmers Market (2615 Green Tech Drive, State College; Home Depot parking lot) — Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, starting May 15 — This popular market can feature more than two dozen vendors on a good day, with a food truck (or two or three) on-hand for those who don’t want to exit the market before the eating starts. The market, which runs through Nov. 20 and asks you wear a mask, is also asking shoppers to leave their pets at home for now due to the pandemic.

Millheim Farmers Market (112 Legion Lane; American Legion Pavilion) — Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, starting May 15 — This market doesn’t have the largest space or the most vendors. But what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. Shoppers can still find fresh meats, cheeses, baked goods and even some specialty items involving wool/yarn. The market usually winds down in October.

Pine Grove Mills Farmers Market (277 West Pine Grove Road; St. Paul Lutheran Church parking lot) — Open 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays, starting June 10 — One of the newest farmers markets, this one starts late and runs through September. It boasts a full list of vendors on its website, a perk not enough farmers markets have. And its unique start time offers locals who are busy on the weekends another option to purchase fresh foods.

Amish Farmers Market (2201 University Drive; State College Assembly of God) — Open from morning until products sell out, Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting TBD — You might remember this market moving from Hills Plaza to the church last summer. Farmer Steven Wengerd has renewed his retail outlet license at the church, per a health ordinance enforcement official, so he’ll be back this year with produce, breads and baked goods — but College Township isn’t quite sure when. Wengerd usually returns when his strawberries are ripe, which normally means sometime around June.