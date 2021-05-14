Ferguson Township police ask for help investigating assault reported by Asian woman

A Ferguson Township police investigation is unfolding after an Asian woman reported a white man threw an object at the back of her head and told her to “go back where she came from,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

The woman was walking about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday along the 100 block of East Clinton Avenue when she was hit by an object thrown by a “skinny” white man wearing a mask, police wrote.

The man then entered the passenger side of a dark sedan that was last seen on Curtin Street and heading toward West Aaron Drive, police wrote.

Those who live in the Overlook Heights development and have video of the vehicle may call police at 800-479-0050 or email police@twp.ferguson.pa.us.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Stop AAPI Hate — a movement launched in March 2020 in response to a rise in anti-Asian bias and racism stemming from the pandemic — reported more than 6,600 anti-Asian incidents occurred nationally since the start of the pandemic.

Physical assault is the third most common incident reported. More than one-third of reported incidents take place in public streets and hate incidents reported by woman account for nearly two-thirds of all reports.