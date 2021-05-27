PennDOT offers roadwork update to U.S. 322. Here’s when you can expect future delays

Biloxi

Motorists should see a short reprieve from roadwork on U.S. 322, as no work will take place Monday in observance of Memorial Day. But more delays are on the way near Port Matilda, according to an update issued Thursday by PennDOT.

Closures remain in place eastbound, from Sandy Ridge Trail to Reese Hollow Road. And, starting Tuesday, the passing lane will be closed through mid-June for paving and guiderail installation.

Roadwork on U.S. 322 west, between Shady Dell Road and Strawband Beaver Road, will also continue through mid-June. There will be alternating lane closures between the travel and passing lanes due to base repairs, paving operations and guiderail installation.

The roadwork is part of a $2.8 million project to address improvements on about 6.5 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. Among the changes motorists should notice upon completion:

I-99 sign replacement between the Toftrees and Bellefonte interchanges

Road improvements (i.e. paving) on Route 322 eastbound and westbound between Sandy Ridge Trail and Flat Rock

Road improvements on the Flat Rock ramp near Port Matilda off U.S. 322 east

I-80 sign replacement near the Lock Haven exits in Clinton County at mile-marker 178

For up-to-date information on traffic delays and other changes, PennDOT encourages motorists to visit www.511PA.com and/or follow @511PAStateColl on Twitter.