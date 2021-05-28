Here are Memorial Day services and events to check out this weekend across Centre County

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, and across Centre County there are a variety of ways to honor the men and women who died while serving the U.S. Armed Forces.

Here is a look at services and events:

Boalsburg

The Day in Town and Fireman’s Carnival are canceled this year, but community members are still invited to mark Memorial Day in Boalsburg.

On Saturday, flowers will be placed under a tent in the Boalsburg Cemetery. Community members are invited to place flowers on graves throughout the weekend.

A Memorial Day race will be held at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Blue Spring Park. Registration is limited to 200 runners and all proceeds benefit the Boalsburg Village Conservancy.

Later on Memorial Day, the traditional Walk to the Cemetery will begin at 5:45 p.m. at the Diamond. Community members are invited to attend the walk and the 6 p.m. service, which will also be livestreamed on Harris Township’s Facebook page. In the event of rain, the walk will be canceled and the service will move inside Zion Lutheran Church.

Boggs Township

A Memorial Day service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Eagle Cemetery in Boggs Township.

Houserville

A Memorial Day Service will be held outdoors at 9 a.m. Monday at Houserville House of Hope, 1320 Houserville Road, State College. Community members are also invited to honor the veterans in Houserville Cemetery.

Penns Valley

Memorial Day tributes will take place Sunday at Penns Valley cemeteries. American Legion Keystone Post 444 in Millheim and Hampton’s Battery F released the following schedule:

9 a.m. Livonia (Civil War cannon firing)

9:15 a.m. Brungart

9:30 a.m. Rebersburg (2)

10 a.m. Madisonburg

10:25 a.m. Valley Mennonite Chapel (Yearick Cemetery 2.5 miles west of Madisonburg)

10:45 a.m. Green Grove (Civil War cannon firing)

11 a.m. Salem (Civil War cannon firing)

11:30 a.m. Heckman

11:45 a.m. Paradise

Noon Millheim (1) (Civil War cannon firing)

12:15 p.m. Millheim (2)

1 p.m. Millheim (3)

1:15 p.m. Aaronsburg (1)

1:30 p.m. Aaronsburg (2) (Civil War cannon firing)

1:45 p.m. Wolf’s Chapel (Stover Cemetery) (Civil War cannon firing)

2 p.m. St. Paul’s

2:15 p.m. Stover/Neideigh/Hennigh

2:30 p.m. Woodward (Civil War cannon firing)

*Dignified disposal of unserviceable flags will take place at American Legion Keystone Post 444 at about 3:30 p.m.

Philipsburg

The traditional memorial service at the “Old Mud Church” will return Sunday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The service, with military honors for all veterans, will be held in the yard of the Philipsburg church, near the Founders’ Oak, at 2 p.m. Sunday. Participants will include an honor guard composed of members of veterans’ groups and the 148th Regiment of Civil War re-enactors led by Lynn Herman and Philipsburg Mayor John Streno, according to a press release. The service will also include a special commemoration for Revolutionary War hero and Philipsburg pioneer John Henry Simler.

The Mud Church and the John Henry Simler House will also be open for tours from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday and Monday.