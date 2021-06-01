A new Amish farmers market is coming soon to Centre County. Here’s what to expect

A closer look at the pepper and tomato plants being grown at the Reedsville farm of Emanuel Peachey, who’s organizing a weekly farmers market that will start up June 12 in the parking lot of the Nittany Mall. jmoyer@centredaily.com

Emanuel Peachey, a member of the Old Order Amish, has wanted to start a farmers market for longer than he’s owned his farm.

Behind a bushy beard and a slight smile, Peachey said on a recent afternoon he found enjoyment in talking with people about food — both where it comes from and the work that goes into it. That’s a big part of the reason he’ll soon start selling produce, baked goods, flowers and more at his very own farmers market in the Nittany Mall parking lot, on the Benner Pike side.

Peachey, who’s operated his 10-acre Reedsville farm for five years, intends to sell his and other Amish families’ goods starting 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, from June 12 until Nov. 13. The stand will be called “Peachey’s Farmacy.”

“It’s something I like because I can actually deal with the consumer and see what they need and what they want,” said Peachey, who spoke to the Centre Daily Times on his Sawmill Road farm. “The reason I like that is because I like to try to give them a healthy product I know is going to help or benefit their lifestyle.”

Although Peachey has long wanted to start such a market, he was compelled to start one now because low milk prices have created issues for an Old Order Amish community that was once able to focus more on dairy cows. He felt several areas in Centre County would be more open to paying for homemade goods and synthetic-pesticide-free produce; and, after scouting at least one other location, he received cooperation from College Township, which confirmed his farmers market permit was granted.

Peachey said that goods and produce from 8-10 growers will be available in his farmers market. All but one of those growers is Amish, and the lone exception still shares similar values — meaning no synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, no GMOs and no treated seeds.

“If you’re buying vegetables in California, by the time they come here, the nutrient content is way down,” Peachey said, echoing a fact also acknowledged by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “And if you buy when it’s picked that day, or the day before, the nutrient content is going to be way higher.”

When Peachey’s Farmacy opens June 12, it plans to feature the following:

Baked goods: White bread, whole-wheat bread, rolls and sticky buns. (Pies, cookies, tarts, whoopie pies and angel food cakes won’t make an immediate appearance because one baker is still working on getting the necessary permits. However, Peachey anticipates those will appear within a few weeks.)

Produce: Red and yellow beets, bok choy, green cabbage, carrots, kale (likely), radishes, red raspberries, spring lettuce, strawberries and sugar peas. (Other produce expected to appear when it's in season include celery, okra, onions, potatoes, squash, stringed beans, sweet corn, tomatoes and watermelon.)

Eggs: There was no mention of any meat products, but Peachey plans to have eggs on Day 1.

Canned goods: None at the start. (Peachey hopes to have canned goods, such as pasta sauce and vegetables, later in the season.)

Miscellaneous: Local honey, maple syrup and organic vinegar

Flowers/bouquets: This is the brainchild of Peachey's sister-in-law, who's been growing a number of different flowers such as roses.

As a member of the Old Order Amish, Peachey cannot operate a motor vehicle — although he can ride in one, which is how he’ll make the 30-mile trip from his farm to the Nittany Mall. He also cannot get his photograph taken, does not own a phone and, obviously, he can only accept cash as he cannot take credit or debit cards. (He said he is considering other payment options; it’s possible a non-Amish person could operate a card-reader in the future, for example.)

Peachey isn’t quite sure what to expect when he opens his farmers market June 12. He hopes the community embraces his new stand — and he looks forward to people approaching him with questions and feedback.

“If they have questions, I want them to ask. And we take ideas,” Peachey said with a smile. “We’re just starting up, and we appreciate if they ask questions so we can try to serve them better.”